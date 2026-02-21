Cloudflare outage hits popular apps, thousands of users report issues
Technology
On Friday, a big Cloudflare outage made it tough to use sites like UberEats, Bet365, CounterStrike, and Steam.
Thousands of people reported problems; a user said they couldn't cancel an order or reach customer support—UberEats alone saw more than 4,000 complaints.
The issue showed just how much these popular apps rely on Cloudflare's web security and routing services.
Bet365 users also reported more than 5,000 problems during the disruption.
Meanwhile, Cloudflare says it is continuing to work on restoring service for impacted customers to what it was before the outage.
This whole mess is a reminder of how important behind-the-scenes tech like Cloudflare is for keeping our favorite apps running smoothly.