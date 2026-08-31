Cloudflare rolls out adaptive intelligence to block automated cyberattacks instantly
Technology
Cloudflare just rolled out Adaptive Intelligence, a smarter engine designed to block automated cyberattacks as they happen.
By analyzing more than a trillion web visits every day, it learns from live traffic and instantly creates new rules to stop threats, especially those sneaky bot attacks that slip past conventional security systems.
Adaptive Intelligence retrains on live traffic
Instead of relying on fixed rules, Adaptive Intelligence keeps retraining itself on fresh data to catch evolving attacks like credential stuffing and scraping.
It combines signals from browsers with global network insights, so legitimate users aren't bothered.
Plus, it tests updates on real traffic before rolling them out, cutting down on mistakes and making defenses faster and stronger.