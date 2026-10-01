CloudZ malware discovered May 2026 targets Microsoft Phone Link logins
Heads up: a new malware called CloudZ is out there, and it's going after the Microsoft Phone Link app to steal your login info.
Discovered in May 2026 but active since at least January 2026, CloudZ takes advantage of Windows 10 and Windows 11's device syncing features, quietly running PowerShell scripts in the background to grab your data.
Researchers warn CloudZ evades antivirus
Researchers say CloudZ is tricky because it uses normal Windows functions instead of obvious hacks, making it harder for antivirus tools to spot.
It specifically targets the Phone Link app (the one that connects your phone and PC), watching its processes and stealing data from its SQLite database file.
To protect yourself, stick to downloading apps from official sources, scan for malware regularly, and keep your phone-PC connections secure.