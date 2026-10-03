CloudZ malware steals data by targeting Microsoft Phone Link app
Technology
Heads up if you use Microsoft Phone Link. A new malware called CloudZ has been stealing people's data by targeting the app that connects your phone to your Windows PC.
Researchers first revealed it in May, but it's been active since at least January 2026, intercepting login details and personal info as you sync between devices.
Experts recommend official sources and scanning
CloudZ hides itself well, pretending to be legitimate software like fake updates and quietly sends your stolen data to hackers using PowerShell scripts.
To avoid getting caught out, experts suggest only downloading apps from official sources, enabling real-time file scanning through your antivirus program or app to detect suspicious files, and running regular scans on both your phone and PC.