CloudZ malware targets Microsoft Phone Link to steal credentials
Heads up if you sync your phone with your PC: new malware called CloudZ is out there, and it's targeting the Windows Microsoft Phone Link app used with Android and iOS phones.
Since January 2026, CloudZ has been active and can steal credentials, SMS messages, and potentially one-time passcodes when Phone Link is active by sneaking into the app's database using the Pheno plugin.
CloudZ exfiltrates data via PowerShell
CloudZ doesn't need any fancy hacking tricks; it just loads its instructions into memory and quietly sends your info to an attacker-controlled C2 server using PowerShell scripts.
The big takeaway? Be extra careful when connecting your devices: always use official apps, skip the pirated stuff, and run regular antivirus scans.
Keeping both your PC and phone secure is key to dodging threats like this.