CMC Vellore, IIIT Hyderabad developed BandhuCare AI for cancer patients
Technology
CMC Vellore and IIIT Hyderabad have developed BandhuCare, a smart, multilingual AI platform designed to support cancer patients.
Backed by the National Cancer Grid and Meta's India AI initiative, BandhuCare gives trustworthy answers based on real clinician-approved data.
It's already cleared ethics checks for pilot studies with patients.
BandhuCare ready for clinical testing
This project was a true team effort: CMC brought medical expertise and safe, anonymized patient info, while IIIT Hyderabad's language tech team made sure the platform works smoothly in different languages.
Thanks to constant feedback from doctors, BandhuCare is ready for clinical testing and could soon make life easier for people going through cancer treatment.