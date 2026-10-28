CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro drops to $55 on Amazon
Technology
Looking for new headphones? The CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro just dropped to $55 on Amazon (down from $79) for a limited time.
You get adaptive noise cancelation up to 40 dB, up to 100 hours of battery life (with ANC turned off), and Bluetooth 5.4 with LDAC for smooth, high-quality audio, all without breaking the bank.
Energy slider, roller, customizable ear cushions
These headphones come with handy physical controls like an Energy Slider and multifunction Roller, so tweaking your sound is simple.
Plus, the ear cushions are customizable for style.
If you want solid features at a wallet-friendly price, this deal's worth checking out.