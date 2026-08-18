CMF teases Buds Neo earbuds with 2-tone cases August 20
Technology
CMF, Nothing's budget-friendly brand, just teased its latest wireless earbuds, Buds Neo, set to launch on August 20.
The design stands out with playful two-tone cases (think light blue/dark blue and orange/white), and the title has already drawn comparisons to MacBook Neo.
While specs are still under wraps, the sneak peek is definitely catching eyes.
Nothing confirms Buds Neo India availability
So far, we know Buds Neo will be available in India, as confirmed by Akis Evangelidis from Nothing. No word yet on a global release.
If you can't wait, CMF's Clip Pro earbuds are also out now for $99, offering another affordable option for wireless audio fans.