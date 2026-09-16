CMFRI claims to have described Ariosoma cmfriense collected near Kollam
Technology
Scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) have claimed to have described a brand-new species of conger eel, Ariosoma cmfriense, in the Arabian Sea.
The team collected it from 300 meters deep near Kollam in Keralam during a research trip this January, pretty cool timing for CMFRI's 80th anniversary!
Morphological and molecular evidence confirms species
Researchers identified this eel as a distinct species based on morphological characteristics and molecular evidence.
The find was part of India's Deep Ocean Mission and highlights how much there still is to learn about life in our oceans.
As lead scientist Rekha J. Nair, Principal Scientist, put it, discoveries like these show why exploring marine biodiversity really matters.