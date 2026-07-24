CMI deepens industry and government ties for AI and ML
Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) is teaming up more with industry and government to give students real-world experience, especially in AI, machine learning, and data governance.
At the 23rd convocation on Friday, Director Madhavan Mukund highlighted efforts to work with entities like the Tamil Nadu E-Governance Agency, and shared that CMI graduates are landing jobs in finance, technology, and manufacturing.
CMI's 23rd convocation awards 89 degrees
This year's convocation saw 89 students receive degrees across mathematics, computer science, and physics.
Mukund also spoke about the upcoming Dr. FC Kohli Centre of Excellence for international research events.
To get more young people excited about math, CMI is planning outreach projects, including a math museum at its new campus, to inspire school and college students.