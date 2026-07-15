CMR study finds majority use smartphone AI yet want transparency
Technology
A new CMR study shows that 71% of smartphone users are regularly using generative AI features, and 77% are into AI-powered camera features.
Trust matters too: 82% say being clear about data practices is key for them to trust AI on their phones.
Smartphone users back on-device AI, chipsets
About 61% feel that having AI process data directly on their device makes things faster and more private.
Chipsets matter too: 68% believe they boost gaming, speed, and battery life.
The study also found Gen Z cares a bit more about AI when picking a phone (72%) than millennials (65%), while women mostly use AI for camera apps and men lean toward productivity and communication.