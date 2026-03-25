Coastal ocean warming linked to more intense heatwaves: Study
Technology
A new study out this week says warmer oceans near coastlines are driving a big jump, about 50% to 64%, in large, humid heatwaves over land.
Researchers from Potsdam and Princeton point to the Indian Ocean and tropical North Atlantic as major culprits, especially raising heat risks in places like South Asia, West Asia, and northern South America.
Hotter seas mean more moisture in the air
The team found ocean warming has a bigger impact on these massive heat events than local weather alone.
Lead author Fenying Cai explained that hotter seas mean more moisture in the air, which makes heatwaves even tougher.
Spotting rising coastal sea temperatures early could help us prepare better and shape smarter climate strategies for vulnerable regions.