Coastal ocean warming linked to more intense heatwaves: Study Technology Mar 25, 2026

A new study out this week says warmer oceans near coastlines are driving a big jump, about 50% to 64%, in large, humid heatwaves over land.

Researchers from Potsdam and Princeton point to the Indian Ocean and tropical North Atlantic as major culprits, especially raising heat risks in places like South Asia, West Asia, and northern South America.