Coffee growers in Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu adopt AI monitoring tools
Technology
Coffee growers in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts are swapping old-school weather guessing for AI-powered tools.
These smart devices go beyond just tracking rain: they measure things like soil moisture and air conditions, giving farmers a much clearer picture of what their crops need and when.
Achyuth Kumar says AI reduces uncertainties
With Karnataka producing more than 70% of India's coffee, these AI tools are a game-changer.
planter Achyuth Kumar shares that tracking this data helps him make better decisions about his crops and the market.
While expert forecasts still matter for the big picture, he says these gadgets really cut down on daily uncertainties, helping farmers deal with unpredictable weather and keep their yields strong.