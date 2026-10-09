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Home / News / Technology News / Techie claims coffee maker uploaded 1TB data in 10 days
Techie claims coffee maker uploaded 1TB data in 10 days
The user unplugged the machine immediately

Techie claims coffee maker uploaded 1TB data in 10 days

By Akash Pandey
Oct 09, 2026
09:32 am
What's the story

A techie has raised alarm over a Keurig Smart single-serve coffee maker that uploaded an astonishing one terabyte (TB) of data in just 10 days. The user unplugged the machine as soon as they noticed the issue, to prevent any further data transmission. The incident highlights a bug with this specific unit, which overwhelmed their home Wi-Fi network.

Query raised

Unusual amount of data uploaded

The techie, who has a decade of experience in the IT field, questioned Keurig on X over the coffee machine's unusual data upload.

"Hey uh, @Keurig, what the hell is a coffee machine uploading? Let me double-check: one f*cking terabyte of data in 10 days!?!? Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine," they wrote.

Network impact

Most of the data stayed on the local network

The techie later clarified that while the coffee maker did send out 1TB of data, most of it didn't leave their network.

They suspect this is a bug with the unit and not an intentional feature. However, it did saturate their access point (AP), which was a major inconvenience for them.

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Twitter Post

Likely a bug

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Online reactions

Post has garnered nearly several reactions

The techie's post has garnered nearly 2.4 million views, with social media users questioning why a coffee machine would need to send such a large amount of data.

"I am wondering what kind of 'coffee brewing' data amounts to a terabyte in just 10 days?" said one user.

Another added: "They are transmitting data for every microliter of water it dispenses."

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