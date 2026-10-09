Techie claims coffee maker uploaded 1TB data in 10 days
What's the story
A techie has raised alarm over a Keurig Smart single-serve coffee maker that uploaded an astonishing one terabyte (TB) of data in just 10 days. The user unplugged the machine as soon as they noticed the issue, to prevent any further data transmission. The incident highlights a bug with this specific unit, which overwhelmed their home Wi-Fi network.
Query raised
Unusual amount of data uploaded
The techie, who has a decade of experience in the IT field, questioned Keurig on X over the coffee machine's unusual data upload.
"Hey uh, @Keurig, what the hell is a coffee machine uploading? Let me double-check: one f*cking terabyte of data in 10 days!?!? Immediately unplugging that. Getting my parents a new coffee machine," they wrote.
Network impact
Most of the data stayed on the local network
The techie later clarified that while the coffee maker did send out 1TB of data, most of it didn't leave their network.
They suspect this is a bug with the unit and not an intentional feature. However, it did saturate their access point (AP), which was a major inconvenience for them.
Twitter Post
Likely a bug
This blew up 🫠— Nomad (@NomadsGalaxy) October 6, 2026
So, hi, I've been in I.T. for 10+ years, recently swapped to working at Prusa.
I looked further into this, it did broadcast 1TB of data, but most of that didn't escape my network. This is likely a bug with this unit.
It did saturate my AP, that sucked.
Online reactions
Post has garnered nearly several reactions
The techie's post has garnered nearly 2.4 million views, with social media users questioning why a coffee machine would need to send such a large amount of data.
"I am wondering what kind of 'coffee brewing' data amounts to a terabyte in just 10 days?" said one user.
Another added: "They are transmitting data for every microliter of water it dispenses."