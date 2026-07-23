Coforge launches Nuuron to centralize AI and streamline workflows
Coforge just rolled out Nuuron, an AI platform that brings together several of its AI offerings, like Forge-X and CodeInsight.AI, into one place.
The goal? To help companies streamline their workflows and fix messy, scattered data.
As Anup Nair of Coforge put it, "enterprises are increasingly looking to integrate AI into core business operations rather than use standalone AI tools, and the platform will support AI adoption across workflows."
Coforge uses forward deployed engineer model
Nuuron gets set up using Coforge's Forward Deployed Engineer model, which means engineers actually work side-by-side with clients to build custom AI solutions.
Vic Gupta highlighted that the platform uses advanced technology like knowledge graphs, so business goals match what actually happens in real time.
Nuuron is already live worldwide, and some early users have jumped on board.