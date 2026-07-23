Coforge launches Nuuron to centralize AI and streamline workflows

Coforge just rolled out Nuuron, an AI platform that brings together several of its AI offerings, like Forge-X and CodeInsight.AI, into one place.

The goal? To help companies streamline their workflows and fix messy, scattered data.

As Anup Nair of Coforge put it, "enterprises are increasingly looking to integrate AI into core business operations rather than use standalone AI tools, and the platform will support AI adoption across workflows."