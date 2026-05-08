Cognizant launches Secure AI services to protect enterprise AI systems
Technology
Cognizant just rolled out its Secure AI Services, a new toolkit that helps companies lock down their artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
The focus is on building trust: these services secure data, models, and pipelines before launch and keep monitoring for shady or risky behavior while the AI is running.
Vishal Salvi urges ongoing AI security
Vishal Salvi, who leads cybersecurity at Cognizant, put it simply: "AI is fundamentally changing how enterprise systems behave."
As businesses rely more on smart, self-learning tech, keeping things safe isn't a one-time job. It needs ongoing attention.
This suite is designed to make sure security keeps up as AI gets smarter and more independent.