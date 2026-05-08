Cognizant Technoverse Hackathon 2026 draws 22,000+ participants with 62% women
Cognizant's Technoverse Hackathon 2026 just made history: 62% of its over 22,000 participants were women.
Students from over 450 colleges (think IITs, NITs, and IIITs) across over 160 cities joined in, making it one of India's most diverse tech events yet.
Team AeroFyta wins ₹3L top prize
The hackathon started in April with more than 5,600 teams, including over 1,100 all-women squads.
Cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Pune were well represented.
The finale was a nonstop 24-hour challenge where Team AeroFyta from Chennai Institute of Technology took home the ₹3 lakh top prize.
Cognizant's President - Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India Rajesh Varrier praised the event for showcasing India's engineering talent and pushing diversity forward.