Cognizant Technoverse Hackathon 2026 draws 22,000+ participants with 62% women

Team AeroFyta wins ₹3L top prize

The hackathon started in April with more than 5,600 teams, including over 1,100 all-women squads.

Cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Pune were well represented.

The finale was a nonstop 24-hour challenge where Team AeroFyta from Chennai Institute of Technology took home the ₹3 lakh top prize.

Cognizant's President - Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India Rajesh Varrier praised the event for showcasing India's engineering talent and pushing diversity forward.