Cohere's new AI model can transcribe your audio

Transcribe outperforms popular models on Hugging Face Open ASR leaderboard

Transcribe outperforms several popular models on the Hugging Face Open ASR leaderboard, achieving a 5.42 WER and a reported 61% average win rate in human evaluations and can process a massive 525 minutes of audio in just one minute.

While it still has some trouble with Portuguese, German, and Spanish, Cohere reports that human evaluators gave Transcribe a 61% average win rate over other models.

Cohere plans to roll it out across its enterprise platform North and make it available through APIs, so expect to see this tech pop up in more apps soon.