Coinbase AI falsely claimed Norway beat Brazil in World Cup

Coinbase vows review amid Kalshi concerns

This blunder has people worried, especially since Coinbase works with Kalshi, an app where users bet on sports outcomes.

Some fear the error could have messed with bets and trust in both platforms.

Coinbase's CEO Brian Armstrong responded and promised a review. The company's head of consumer products, Max Branzburg, added that while the bot got some details right, like predicting Norway's win, they're working to make sure future alerts are more reliable.