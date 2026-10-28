Coinbase says Amplitude breach spared systems and sensitive customer data
Coinbase users, breathe easy, your money is safe.
The crypto exchange confirmed that a recent data breach at Amplitude (a company it uses for analytics) didn't touch Coinbase's own systems or any sensitive information like passwords or private keys.
Only some customer contact details were exposed, and Coinbase stressed that its systems have not seen any unauthorized access, while only a small subset of customer contact information was exposed.
Coinbase emails users about phishing
Coinbase is reaching out to affected users by email to keep everyone in the loop and follow legal rules.
While a small subset of contact information was exposed, things like emails and phone numbers could be used for phishing scams, so stay alert for sketchy messages.
This whole situation is a reminder that even if your main app is secure, third-party services can still put your information at risk.