Coinbase unveils x402 enabling AI agent USDC payments for businesses
Coinbase just rolled out a new feature that lets businesses accept payments from AI agents (think bots making purchases for you) using its x402 protocol.
Payments happen in USDC, and there's no extra setup needed.
Sid Coelho-Prabhu, Head of Coinbase Business, called it an "agent-friendly checkout flow," so businesses can easily list stuff online and let AIs handle the shopping.
Coinbase adds agent trading tools
On top of that, Coinbase added tools to help with agent-driven crypto trading.
You can now watch live order lists showing what AI agents are up to, like tracking price changes or order sizes, and even set up commands like "buy ETH if it dips 5%."
For developers, the new x402 SDK means plugging these payment features into apps or websites takes just three lines of code, making AI-powered payments way simpler.