Coldcard wallet flaw enabled theft of 1,367 bitcoin worth $89 million
Technology
A major flaw in Coldcard's wallet software let hackers steal 1,367 bitcoins (about $89 million) from more than 4,500 addresses.
The attackers exploited weak randomness in the way wallet keys were created, and pulled off three waves of theft using increasingly clever tactics.
Hackers emptied 1,196 addresses July 30
The first attack on July 30 emptied 1,196 addresses in just 41 minutes. Two more waves followed, hitting thousands more addresses and making off with additional funds.
To cover their tracks, hackers used harder-to-trace addresses that made tracing the stolen bitcoin much harder.
Experts say one person likely carried out each wave but are not sure if all three are connected.