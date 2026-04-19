COLIBRE simulates 1st billion years, closely matching JWST observations

COLIBRE uses Lambda Cold Dark Matter

COLIBRE is based on the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model, the go-to theory for how galaxies and stars form and evolve.

The simulation dives deep into star birth by showing how tiny dust grains help make hydrogen molecules and shield them from UV light.

There are still some mysteries left (like those weird "little red dots" spotted by JWST), but ongoing research with COLIBRE is set to unlock even more secrets about our cosmic origins.