COLIBRE simulates 1st billion years, closely matching JWST observations
Ever wondered how our universe grew up? The COLIBRE project just dropped a stunning simulation that lets anyone, scientists or just the curious, see cosmic history unfold, starting from the first billion years after the Big Bang.
Built using Durham University's COSMA-8 supercomputer, this virtual universe looks so real it can even fool astronomers, closely matching what the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) sees.
COLIBRE uses Lambda Cold Dark Matter
COLIBRE is based on the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model, the go-to theory for how galaxies and stars form and evolve.
The simulation dives deep into star birth by showing how tiny dust grains help make hydrogen molecules and shield them from UV light.
There are still some mysteries left (like those weird "little red dots" spotted by JWST), but ongoing research with COLIBRE is set to unlock even more secrets about our cosmic origins.