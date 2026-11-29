College Board breach exposes names and emails linked to ARTEX
The College Board, the group behind the SAT and AP exams, was hit by a security breach where hackers, which College Board said had the markings of being facilitated by ARTEX, broke into systems for new accounts and CSS Profile applications.
This exposed basic information like names and emails.
The FBI warned earlier this month that ARTEX has been used since August in attacks on several companies and government agencies.
College Board takes down CSS Profile
To deal with the breach, the College Board took down the CSS Profile form, which is key for financial aid applications; it is definitely not great timing for students applying to college.
In some cases, hackers were able to reset passwords for those users.
The incident highlights just how tough it's getting to keep student data safe these days.