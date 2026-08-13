College students use AI agents to complete entire online coursework
Turns out, a bunch of college students are now using artificial intelligence (AI) agents to do their entire online coursework.
These bots log into platforms like Canvas and Blackboard, finish assignments, take quizzes, watch lectures, write papers, and even jump into discussion forums.
With traditional checks like supervised exams missing online, schools are worried about keeping things fair.
Professors lack guidance policing AI agents
Even with concerns rising, tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Grammarly still offer academic help and will not identify themselves on course platforms (Perplexity says it "would put the student's privacy and security at risk").
Professors feel stuck without clear guidance on fighting misuse.
Some universities are trying different tactics (like banning devices in certain classes or dropping honor codes after cheating scandals), but there is no one-size-fits-all fix yet.