Colossal Biosciences hatches healthy chicks in 3-D-printed egg shells
Technology
Colossal Biosciences just pulled off something pretty wild. It has hatched healthy chicks using 3-D-printed eggs.
These artificial shells are designed to let oxygen in and keep moisture locked, closely mimicking real eggs.
The embryos developed fully and hatched, fixing issues that stopped earlier attempts.
Shells could accommodate larger embryos
This tech could help bring back extinct birds like the dodo or giant moa since the shells can fit bigger embryos than normal eggs.
By combining nutrients from several eggs into one shell, scientists might grow embryos too large for natural incubation.
It is also a big step for saving endangered species and could aid de-extinction efforts.