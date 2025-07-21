Colossal wants to bring back giant, flightless South Island moa
Colossal Biosciences, known for its wild de-extinction projects, just announced plans to revive the South Island giant moa—a massive, flightless bird that disappeared 600 years ago.
Standing up to 12 feet tall and weighing around 227kg, the moa is getting a second chance thanks to some serious genetic engineering and a partnership with New Zealand's Ngai Tahu Research Centre and filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson.
Rebuilding the moa's DNA from ancient bones
The plan? Rebuild the moa's DNA from ancient bones, then use gene editing on living relatives like emus to create birds with real moa traits.
Colossal has already set its sights on bringing back creatures like the wooly mammoth—so this is another big "back-from-the-dead" project.
Project will benefit Maori communities
Unlike past efforts, this one will be run locally in New Zealand and aims to actually benefit Maori communities—scientifically, culturally, and economically—with indigenous leadership at the core.
If it works, it could set a new standard for conservation projects led by local communities.
But don't expect instant results: because moas split from other birds so long ago, scientists say this could take a significant amount of careful work.