Colossal wants to bring back giant, flightless South Island moa

The plan? Rebuild the moa's DNA from ancient bones, then use gene editing on living relatives like emus to create birds with real moa traits. Colossal has already set its sights on bringing back creatures like the wooly mammoth—so this is another big "back-from-the-dead" project.

Project will benefit Maori communities

Unlike past efforts, this one will be run locally in New Zealand and aims to actually benefit Maori communities—scientifically, culturally, and economically—with indigenous leadership at the core.

If it works, it could set a new standard for conservation projects led by local communities.

But don't expect instant results: because moas split from other birds so long ago, scientists say this could take a significant amount of careful work.