Comcast rolls out Wi-Fi Motion on XB7 gateways, privacy trade-off
Comcast just rolled out Wi-Fi Motion for its Xfinity gateways (starting with the XB7), turning your router into a motion sensor that spots movement by picking up changes in wireless signals.
The feature is free and sends a notification through the Xfinity app, so you can keep an eye on things at home, even when you're away.
But there is a privacy trade-off.
Comcast can share motion data
Here's where it gets tricky:
If you turn on Wi-Fi Motion, Comcast says it can share information from this feature with third parties (without telling you first) in connection with any law enforcement investigation or proceeding, any dispute to which Comcast is a party, or pursuant to a court order or subpoena.
These terms are tucked away on an Xfinity support page, so if you're thinking about trying this out, it's worth weighing the extra security against possible privacy trade-offs.