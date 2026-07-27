Comet 10P/Tempel 2 visible after 5 years: How to watch

Choudhary noted that the comet will be at its brightest around August 2 and 3, after which it will slowly fade away as it moves away from both the Sun and Earth.

He captured an image of Comet 10P/ Tempel 2 on July 26 using a Seestar S50 smart telescope.

The comet is expected to reach a brightness level of around magnitude 8-9 during this period, making it visible through binoculars in dark skies.