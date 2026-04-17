Comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) may become visible in April 2026
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! Comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS), discovered in Hawaii last September, is set to be a highlight in April 2026.
As it swings closer to Earth and the Sun, it could get bright enough to spot with just your eyes, especially if you're up early in the Northern Hemisphere.
Best seen before dawn mid-April
This rare visitor possibly comes all the way from the Oort Cloud at our solar system's edge.
The best views will be before dawn around mid-April, looking east near Pegasus and Pisces.
On April 27, it'll pass about 44 million miles from Earth. If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, keep an eye out in May as evening sightings improve.
Binoculars or a small telescope will make things even cooler!