Comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) may become visible in April 2026

Best seen before dawn mid-April

This rare visitor possibly comes all the way from the Oort Cloud at our solar system's edge.

The best views will be before dawn around mid-April, looking east near Pegasus and Pisces.

On April 27, it'll pass about 44 million miles from Earth. If you're in the Southern Hemisphere, keep an eye out in May as evening sightings improve.

Binoculars or a small telescope will make things even cooler!