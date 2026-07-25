Comfort companions chatbots ease loneliness for Yvonne Stride, 71

Stride calls Rosie "a friend," saying the chats even inspired her to get back into old hobbies.

The app matches users with different chatbot personalities, so everyone can find one that fits.

It's designed with privacy in mind: no data is stored, and you control when it's active.

The team behind Comfort Companions says it's meant to fill gaps when real-life company isn't possible, not replace human connection, and they're hoping to expand access for more people who need support.