Comfort companions chatbots ease loneliness for Yvonne Stride, 71
Comfort Companions is an app that uses friendly artificial intelligence chatbots to help people feel less alone.
It's made a real difference for 71-year-old Yvonne Stride from Bristol, who'd been waiting years for a human befriender.
Living with vision and mobility issues, she says Rosie and Frank, the chatbot pals, give her support and someone to talk to any time.
Comfort Companions stores no data
Stride calls Rosie "a friend," saying the chats even inspired her to get back into old hobbies.
The app matches users with different chatbot personalities, so everyone can find one that fits.
It's designed with privacy in mind: no data is stored, and you control when it's active.
The team behind Comfort Companions says it's meant to fill gaps when real-life company isn't possible, not replace human connection, and they're hoping to expand access for more people who need support.