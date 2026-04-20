Commander Reid Wiseman films rare Earthset from 406770km away
Technology
Commander Reid Wiseman just filmed something pretty special, a rare "Earthset," where Earth slips behind the Moon's edge.
Commander Reid Wiseman caught it on his iPhone from 406770km away, giving us a view that hasn't been seen since the Apollo era.
Astronauts witness Earthset after 50 years
This is the first time anyone's witnessed an Earthset in over half a century.
Astronaut Christina Koch snapped high-resolution photos to go with the video, and the crew also got to see an "Earthrise" and a solar eclipse from space.
Wiseman later said seeing Earth vanish like that felt like watching a sunset from the edge of the universe.