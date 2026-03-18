Companies are tracking AI usage to manage costs

Companies track something called "tokens," basically units of data the AI processes each time you use it. For example, generating 500 words may use about 750 tokens. Some companies pay for every token used, so they're watching closely. Tools like Zapier's dashboard help managers see who's using what (and how much), which helps them manage budgets.

Identifying super-efficient employees

By checking who uses the most tokens and what results they get, companies can spot super-efficient employees or coach those who might be overusing the tech without real results.

Sometimes big bills are worth it: Vercel's CEO said a token bill came to around $10,000 for a project he called critical and viewed as a worthwhile investment.

Meanwhile, Accenture tracks employee AI usage through platforms such as its AI Refinery, developed with NVIDIA.