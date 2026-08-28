Companies rapidly adopt AI agents while integration and readiness lag
Technology
AI agents are being adopted fast: 43% of companies are using them in different parts of their business.
But actually making these AI systems work together at scale? Only 15% have pulled that off so far.
Plus, most teams aren't really ready for this tech yet, with workforce readiness at just 20%.
Leaders expect AI redesigns by 2030
Leaders are optimistic: 74% think half of their business processes will be redesigned around AI agents by 2030.
The catch? Just 16% say their operations are actually ready for it.
Reports from KPMG and Accenture point out that skill gaps and difficulty scaling use cases make it hard to get real value from AI, while the organizations seeing success focus on clear leadership and accountability to turn tech gains into lasting growth.