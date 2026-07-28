Companies overly dependent on AI labs won't survive: Microsoft CEO
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has warned businesses against relying too much on proprietary AI labs for their artificial intelligence needs. In a recent interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, he said that such companies may not survive in the long run. "Any firm that doesn't have this control, I will claim will not remain a firm because you've essentially outsourced your thinking," he added.
AI autonomy
Businesses should have control over their own AI models
Nadella emphasized the need for businesses to have control over their own AI models.
He suggested they should keep all metadata generated during model usage, so they can train their own weights or open model.
Weights are a model's trained parameters, essentially its brain.
"By keeping the harness separate from the model and the context and memory separate from the model, you absolutely can use multiple models for what they're great at," he said.
Coding caution
Don't rely too much on built-in coding tools
Nadella also warned businesses against relying too much on AI labs' built-in coding tools, like Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's ChatGPT Codex.
He said that while these tools are popular among enterprises and are generating revenue for model makers, companies shouldn't depend on them too heavily.
"At the same time, any one model can go away, and you can still continue to be in control of your own destiny," he added.
Future forecast
Risk of competition from AI lab
Nadella also predicted that once a company has "outsourced its thinking" to a model, there's nothing stopping the AI lab from offering a competing service.
This risk increases as companies adopt AI agents and give them access to their internal operations.
"If you take these tokens, there's a non-zero chance that OpenAI will study exactly what your start-up is doing, copy your idea, and put your app into their free offering," said seed investor Jason Calacanis.