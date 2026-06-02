Computex 2026 Taipei spotlights autonomous agents, Jensen Huang predicts Technology Jun 02, 2026

Computex 2026 in Taipei, and the big buzz was all about "autonomous agents," AI helpers that could soon handle tasks across your PC, phone, car, or even your home robot.

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang summed it up with, "Agents will not just be part of the cloud or within enterprises, it will run on our devices. 10 years from now, today's PCs, a tool where you launch applications, click and type, will not exist. There will be an AI supercomputer in every house which will run all of your agents who are doing all kinds of things for you all the time," hinting at a whole new era of tech.