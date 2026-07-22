Concordia Station hits minus 84.7°C as Death Valley reaches 121°F
Talk about weather extremes: Antarctica's Concordia Station reportedly plunged to a frosty minus 84.7 Celsius, while Death Valley in the US sizzled at 121 Fahrenheit (49.4 Celsius).
That's a wild 240-degree Fahrenheit difference happening on the same planet!
These two spots are famous for their intense climates, but seeing such contrasting temperatures around the same time really puts Earth's weather variety into perspective.
Scientists: Concordia and Death Valley unconnected
Concordia Station sits high up on the East Antarctic Plateau, where long winter nights and super dry air make it one of the coldest inhabited spots on Earth.
On the flip side, Death Valley is known for its brutal summer heat waves that can be dangerous for anyone caught outside.
Scientists say these events happened in different seasons and aren't directly connected, but they do remind us how important it is to look at long-term climate trends instead of just single days.