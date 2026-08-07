Conduit pays volunteers $50 to $55 to train mind-reading AI
San Francisco startup Conduit is paying volunteers $50 to $55 to help train its AI mind-reading system.
If you join, you'll wear a four-pound helmet with electrodes for a two-hour session, chatting or typing with an AI.
The goal? Gather real conversation data so the tech can learn to decode thoughts, no surgery or sci-fi implants needed.
Conduit founded 2024 aims thought-control headbands
Conduit, founded in 2024 by Rio Popper and Clem von Stengel, wants to make headbands that let you control AI just by thinking.
Former alignment researcher at OpenAI Naomi Bashkansky says the mission is "frighteningly ambitious," but believes we could see thought-based human-AI communication by 2030.
If it works, this could totally change how we interact with technology and maybe even make Conduit a trillion-dollar company someday.