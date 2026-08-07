Conduit pays volunteers $50 to $55 to train mind-reading AI

Conduit, founded in 2024 by Rio Popper and Clem von Stengel, wants to make headbands that let you control AI just by thinking.

Former alignment researcher at OpenAI Naomi Bashkansky says the mission is "frighteningly ambitious," but believes we could see thought-based human-AI communication by 2030.

If it works, this could totally change how we interact with technology and maybe even make Conduit a trillion-dollar company someday.