Confiant spotted MoldyRoost scam stealing crypto seed phrases from iPhones
Heads up, iPhone users: cybersecurity experts at Confiant have spotted a sneaky new scam called MoldyRoost.
Hackers are placing malicious ads that, when clicked, quietly steal your crypto wallet seed phrases.
Since May 2026, this campaign has spread across more than 47 countries and used more than 480 different ad domains.
MoldyRoost exploits iPhones with Coruna darksword
MoldyRoost sets up fake but convincing websites that launch hidden attacks on vulnerable iPhones as soon as you land on them.
Using exploit kits like Coruna and DarkSword, the hackers take advantage of software bugs to grab sensitive info straight from your device.
Phones running the latest software appear safer, but MoldyRoost keeps changing tactics and is still targeting users in places like Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.
Stay sharp: don't click suspicious ads!