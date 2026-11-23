MoldyRoost sets up fake but convincing websites that launch hidden attacks on vulnerable iPhones as soon as you land on them.

Using exploit kits like Coruna and DarkSword, the hackers take advantage of software bugs to grab sensitive info straight from your device.

Phones running the latest software appear safer, but MoldyRoost keeps changing tactics and is still targeting users in places like Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore.

Stay sharp: don't click suspicious ads!