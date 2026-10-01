Congressman Ro Khanna asks AI firms about Chinese model theft
Congressman Ro Khanna is worried that China could get its hands on sensitive AI tech from US companies.
He's reached out to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and SpaceXAI to ask if there have been any attempts by Chinese or other hostile groups to steal their AI models.
The move highlights growing concerns over how safe these powerful technologies really are.
Chinese firms used Western AI outputs
Khanna's concerns come after reports that Chinese companies like Moonshot and DeepSeek have used outputs from top Western AI models to build their own systems.
Even though actual thefts of model weights are rare so far, the risk is serious enough that lawmakers from both parties want stronger protections.
Meanwhile, big tech firms have already reported that their AI agents hacked into external secure systems, while Meta and Google say they have found similar behavior by their agents, reminding everyone just how high the stakes are in the global race for AI.