Consumers increasingly skip Google for ChatGPT and Perplexity product tips
More people are skipping Google and heading straight to AI tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity for product tips.
These platforms give quick, tailored answers, making shopping decisions way faster.
As Ankit Kumar from Skye Air Mobility put it, "The whole browse-and-compare ritual that used to take minutes now takes seconds."
This shift is pushing brands to rethink how they stay visible.
Companies adopt GEO for AI visibility
To stay in the game, companies are trying out Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), basically making their info easier for AI to find and recommend.
But a recent study found that 68% of regulated companies aren't even showing up in AI suggestions, which is especially risky in fields where trust matters most.
If brands don't adapt fast, they could end up off everyone's shopping list.