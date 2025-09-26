Next Article
Controversial AI training app Neon pulled after data exposure
Technology
Neon, a new app that paid users to record their phone calls for AI training, shot up the iPhone charts with 75,000 downloads in just one day.
But it's now offline after TechCrunch found a security flaw that left users' recordings, transcripts, and phone numbers exposed to any logged-in user.
How the whole episode unfolded
Neon's founder Alex Kiam told users the app will be "paused" as they add "extra layers of security," though he didn't say how they'll fix the data exposure.
Apple and Google haven't commented yet on possible policy violations.
The whole episode is a reminder to think twice before sharing private conversations with new apps—especially ones offering cash for your data.