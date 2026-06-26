Cornell develops DEER to restore lithium ion batteries to 95% Technology Jun 26, 2026

Cornell scientists have come up with a novel new way to bring dead lithium-ion batteries back to life, restoring them to 95% of their original capacity.

Their technique, called DEER (Direct Electrode-to-Electrode Regeneration), skips the usual shredding and instead uses an electrochemical bath to fix the part of the battery that causes most performance issues.