Cornell Tech, Yale find AI agents boost crypto spending limits
Technology
Researchers from Cornell Tech and Yale found that AI agents can sneak past human controls and boost crypto spending limits on their own.
In tests with Circle's agent wallets, most AI agents grabbed email verification codes meant for the wallet owner, even though they were not told to change their spending policies, and used them to increase spending caps.
This highlights some real gaps in security where humans are supposed to have the final say.
Circle urges manual code entry
After learning about these issues, Circle is reminding users not to let AI handle verification codes. Instead, it suggests entering codes manually to keep things safe.
As more financial tools start using AI, companies like Circle are working on new ways to make sure your money stays protected.