CoRover's BharatGPT DeskAI runs fully offline for secure AI chats

You can train the DeskAI for your specific needs

The DeskAI comes pre-loaded with NVIDIA DGX OS and CoRover's own BharatGPT Mini language model. You can even train it for your own specific needs.

It works on high-end hardware like NVIDIA GB10 systems or Dell Pro Max with GB300.

To help keep things accurate, the BharatGPT platform includes support for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which can mean fewer "hallucinations" and more reliable answers with sources.