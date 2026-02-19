CoRover's BharatGPT DeskAI runs fully offline for secure AI chats
CoRover, a Bengaluru-based AI company, announced the BharatGPT DeskAI Appliance in February 2026.
This desktop device runs entirely offline (yep, no internet required) and is built for organizations that need to keep their data local—think banks, defense, and public sector offices.
It's powered by NVIDIA's Grace Blackwell chips for fast and secure on-premises AI.
You can train the DeskAI for your specific needs
The DeskAI comes pre-loaded with NVIDIA DGX OS and CoRover's own BharatGPT Mini language model. You can even train it for your own specific needs.
It works on high-end hardware like NVIDIA GB10 systems or Dell Pro Max with GB300.
To help keep things accurate, the BharatGPT platform includes support for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), which can mean fewer "hallucinations" and more reliable answers with sources.
BharatGPT is already in use at IRCTC, LIC
The BharatGPT platform supports 14 Indic languages and CoRover's platform can handle over 800,000 concurrent users across chat, voice calls, video, web—even contact centers or IVRs.
Organizations including IRCTC and LIC are customers of the BharatGPT platform and use it for deployments such as customer service bots.
For anyone into tech or curious about how AI is being used right here in India—this is a pretty cool step forward!