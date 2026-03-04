Coruna hacking kit compromises over 42,000 iPhones worldwide
A powerful iPhone hacking kit called Coruna just leaked online, and it's already caused trouble—over 42,000 devices have been compromised worldwide.
First spotted in early 2025 during a government spyware op, Coruna has since powered both Russian cyber-attacks and Chinese scams on gambling sites.
It targets iPhones running iOS 13.0 to 17.2.1 with a web of clever exploits.
How Coruna spreads and what it targets
Coruna spreads through sneaky malicious links—think watering hole attacks—that take advantage of known iOS vulnerabilities.
Once in, it hunts for crypto wallet info (like Metamask) by scanning QR codes and looking for "backup phrase" keywords.
Security experts say this is the first time an attack like this has hit so many iPhones at once.
To protect your device from such attacks
Researchers found traces linking Coruna to leaked US government spyware frameworks, echoing past operations like Triangulation.
If you want to dodge attacks like this: update your iPhone to the latest software, turn on Lockdown Mode, or use private browsing when possible.