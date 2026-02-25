'Cosmic volcano': Black hole wakes up after nearly 100 million years
A supermassive black hole in galaxy J1007+3540 just woke up after nearly 100 million years of quiet, blasting out jets that stretch nearly a million light-years.
Scientists shared these findings in February 2026.
How does it help us?
Researchers found the black hole has switched on and off several times, kind of like a cosmic volcano erupting after a long break.
These powerful jets actually shape their surroundings, bending and dragging ancient plasma as they go.
The discovery gives us new clues about how galaxies grow and change over time—and why black holes are such big players in the universe's story.