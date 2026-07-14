Cosmos Diamonds's Cosmic Bloom with 32 lab-grown diamonds aboard Vikram-1
Technology
Cosmic Bloom, a sparkling lotus artwork made with 32 lab-grown diamonds, is about to hitch a ride on Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket.
Designed by Bengaluru's Cosmos Diamonds and valued at ₹10 lakh, the piece was chosen for its deep roots in Indian tradition, representing creation, purity, and enlightenment.
India's 1st privately built orbital rocket
This launch is part of Mission Aagaman, marking India's first privately built orbital rocket.
The mission isn't just about science; it's also sending a symbol of Indian heritage into orbit.
Inspired by mythology where the cosmos springs from a lotus, Cosmic Bloom shows how India is mixing tradition with cutting-edge space exploration.