Cosmoserve says Skyroot Vikram-1 petals did not open during embrace
Technology
Cosmoserve Space, a Hyderabad-based startup, shared that its robotic petals on Skyroot's Vikram-1 rocket didn't open as planned during the Embrace mission.
While all systems worked fine on the ground and survived launch stresses, things didn't go as expected in space.
Still, the team says this test gave them valuable real-world data they couldn't get from lab tests.
Cosmoserve blames space conditions, plans changes
The company believes harsh space conditions caused the glitch and necessary architectural changes will be adopted in the next version.
Even with this hiccup, Cosmoserve is optimistic, calling the flight data significant for improving its soft robotic capture system and making it more reliable for upcoming missions.