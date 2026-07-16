Cosmoserve Space to test Mission Embrace debris cleanup on Vikram-1
Cosmoserve Space, a young Hyderabad startup, is about to test its Mission Embrace tech for cleaning up space junk.
Their experiment, launching soon on Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket from Sriharikota, will try out a soft robotic arm that can grab and remove old satellites and debris, helping tackle the huge mess orbiting Earth (think: approximately 50,000 tracked objects and millions of tiny fragments).
Cosmoserve space robot to catch dummy
Mission Embrace uses a small robot to gently catch a one-kilogram dummy target, showing off what could be the future of affordable space cleanup.
CEO Chiranjeevi Phanindra called it "an important milestone" for their company that is less than a year old, adding they built this tech in just four months.
If it works, it could make keeping space safe way easier, putting India's private space scene firmly on the global map for sustainability efforts.