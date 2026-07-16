Cosmoserve Space to test Mission Embrace debris cleanup on Vikram-1

Cosmoserve Space, a young Hyderabad startup, is about to test its Mission Embrace tech for cleaning up space junk.

Their experiment, launching soon on Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket from Sriharikota, will try out a soft robotic arm that can grab and remove old satellites and debris, helping tackle the huge mess orbiting Earth (think: approximately 50,000 tracked objects and millions of tiny fragments).